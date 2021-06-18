United States Roman Catholic bishops voted Thursday that it’s “opportune” for the Diocese of Lafayette to advance the canonization cause of Lt. Father Joseph Verbis Lafleur, a Ville Platte native and military chaplain who died during World War II.

Lafleur’s cause for canonization was formally launched in September. On Thursday, 99% of the 300 voting U.S. Bishops gathered virtually for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ spring general assembly voted to support the Lafayette diocese in investigating Lafleur’s case.

The vote is part of the first phase of the canonization process; during this phase, the bishop where the canonization effort originates must consult the local diocese, their conference of bishops and the Congregation for Saints Causes in Rome for approval to begin formal investigations, Diocesan spokesperson Blue Rolfes said.

“The people of Louisiana and the Diocese of Lafayette are most pleased to have had a priest who so completely exuded the virtue of charity and lived as an example of Christ,” Lafayette Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel said in prepared remarks.

Deshotel detailed Lafleur’s life in a pre-recorded presentation for the bishops, talking about his upbringing in Ville Platte under care of his single mother and his quest for the priesthood beginning at 15 while a parishioner at St. Landry Catholic Church in Opelousas. He was known for his jovial spirit, quick wit, determination and leadership, he said.

Lafleur attended St. Joseph and Notre Dame seminaries in Louisiana before he was ordained at St. John the Evangelist Cathedral in Lafayette on April 2, 1938. His sole parish assignment was to St. Mary Magdalen Parish in Abbeville, where he served young people through extracurricular groups and coaching youth in sports.

In 1941 he trained as a military chaplain and received an assignment to Clark Air Base in the Philippines. There, he became a prisoner of war after the U.S. surrender to the Japanese, where he continued to serve, minister and advocate for the prisoners’ conditions in the face of brutal treatment, foregoing opportunities to evacuate or escape, Deshotel said.

He remained a captive until his death in September 1944. On the Japanese “hell ship” where he died, other POWs testified that he repeatedly pushed others to safety, declining numerous opportunities to save himself as the ship sank after being torpedoed. In 2017 Lafleur was posthumously awarded a Distinguished Service Cross and a Purple Heart, building on awards previously granted for his actions, Deshotel said.

“His life as a priest was short, but it was full. He crowded into six years the experience and the accomplishments of a lifetime. He did not build churches or schools. His memorial is more intangible, but more lasting: the salvaged souls of the men whom he led safely through the valley of the shadow,” Deshotel said, quoting a eulogy for Lafleur given by then-Father Gerard Frye, later bishop of the diocese.

“He did not grow old in the service of the Church but he served her better than most of us can ever hope to do.”

Diocese of Lake Charles Bishop Glen Provost also chimed in with his support via Zoom, recalling his service at St. Mary Magdalen in Abbeville in the late '70s and early '80s, and how older parishioners still spoke affectionately about “the pastoral zeal and devotion of Father Lafleur to his priestly duties.”

“This experience remained with me throughout my priesthood,” he said.