Some residents weren't pleased recently to find out about the city's plans to build a fire station on Camellia Boulevard.
On social media, some expressed displeasure with seeing a sign go up on the edge of what's referred to as the Camellia Boulevard greenbelt indicating the site is proposed for Fire Station No. 6.
The Camellia greenbelt is an undeveloped stretch of city-owned property along the boulevard from Eastland to the Camellia Bridge. The property, which backs up to homes, is supposed to remain undeveloped. Homes were removed from the property to build Camellia Boulevard and the greenbelt was maintained as a buffer.
The property eyed for the fire station is across Eastland from Calvary Chapel which is next to a large storage facility at the corner of Camellia Boulevard and Johnston Street.
Mary Sliman, director of community development and planning for Lafayette Consolidated Government, said Monday the property for the proposed fire station is in an RS-1 zoning district. A fire station, she said, is considered a public safety facility as defined in the Lafayette Development Code Article 2, so it is allowed in the RS zoning district.
The city needs to replace the existing Fire Station No. 6 at 3705 Johnston St. near Asbury United Methodist Church, Fire Chief Robert Benoit said.
"Station 6 needs to be torn down and rebuilt twice the size it is now," Benoit said.
There's no room to expand on the existing property, he said, so the city must either buy adjacent property, tear the station down and rebuild on the existing site or find a spot the city already owns that's near the existing site. The property at Camellia and Eastland is vacant and owned by the city.
The recently-approved 2022-23 budget for the fiscal year that begins Nov. 1 includes $1.75 million in the capital improvement program for Station No. 6. With construction costs on the rise, Benoit said it could cost $3 million to build. The city will save money, though, by not having to buy land.
Fire Station No. 3 is under construction and should be complete in about two months. It was torn down before the COVID pandemic but construction on a new station was halted by the pandemic, Benoit said. The cost increased about $1.5 million in the interim.
The city is looking at repairs to other aging fire stations and rebuilding or replacing others.
Fire Station No. 5 on Johnston Street near the University of Louisiana at Lafayette may be replaced. The university, Benoit said, wants the property to expand and the city needs more space for a larger fire station. If a deal is finalized, the city could swap the fire station property for university-owned land on Cajundome Boulevard, he said, and build a station twice the size of the existing one.
City growth, additional firefighters and larger fire trucks are necessitating larger fire stations, Benoit said.
Fire Station No. 2 on Mudd Avenue was rebuilt in 1982, he said. It needs "major renovations" expected to cost over $1 million.
When Stations 2, 3, 5 and 6 are handled, the city can resume work toward building Fire Station No. 15 on Beaullieu Drive at Settlers Trace Boulevard. Benoit said the land is ready and city fire officials met with nearby residents.
"I've got to take those top priorities out of the way first," he said.
Everything taking place is to improve fire protction and the city's fire rating, which affects the cost of homeowners insurance residents and businesses pay.
The city of Lafayette has a high Class 2 rating. Class 1 is the best.
"We're trying to go to a (Class) 1 rating," Benoit said, "without putting additional burden on taxpayers."