Wrongful death suits will be filed in the cases of two men who perished a year ago in Cargill’s Avery Island salt mine in Iberia Parish, KLFY reported this week.

The victims — Lance Begnaud Jr., 27, of Broussard and Rene Romero, 41, of New Iberia — died after the salt mine’s roof collapsed Dec. 14, 2020.

Eighteen miners were inside the mine when it collapsed; 16 employees escaped unscathed. Rescue efforts continued for days following the collapse but were fruitless.

Cargill shutters Avery Island salt mine after fatal roof collapse Six weeks after a roof collapse killed two workers, Cargill Deicing Technology announced on Thursday that it shuttered its salt mine at Avery …

KLFY reported that the men’s wives were suing Cargill and mine supervisors. The lawsuit said the company had been warned about dangerous situations at the mine.

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Plans had called for the mine to be closed at the end of 2021, but Cargill closed it six weeks after the collapse.

Romero and Begnaud each had less than 30 weeks of total mining experience, according to a preliminary accident report, The Acadiana Advocate revealed in January.

Inspectors discovered at least four serious safety violations following the collapse, the Mine Safety Health Administration's online database said. Violations pertained to hazardous ground conditions and barricades or warning signs, records show.

About 200 people worked at the mine.