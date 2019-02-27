Hazmat officials and the Scott Fire Department are on the scene of an accident involving a tractor trailer transporting Glycolic Acid.
The incident occurred in the 800 Block of Heide Circle on Wednesday morning.
Crews are in the process of attempting to stop the material from leaking and will then attempt to offload it onto another tractor-trailer.
The fire department said it expects cleanup to last the majority of the day and that people are asked to avoid the area.
No evacuations are needed.
This story will be updated.