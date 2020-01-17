Youngsville has hired an engineer with Southern Lifestyle Development to help oversee growth in the thriving city.
Clint Simoneaux was named Youngsville's director of development and planning this week. He'll leave his current job to begin in the city's newly created position on Jan. 31.
"I wanted to work with members of the community who share the goal of making Youngsville a great place," Simoneaux said. "I want to ensure that Youngsville remains a great community as it continues to grow."
Simoneaux has worked for three years as an engineer for Southern Lifestyle Development, which is known for communities such as River Ranch and Sugar Mill Pond.
He's designed neighborhoods across the state from start to finish. His responsibilities have included drawing up plans for drainage, sewer and water within developments, something that will be useful in his new role at the city.
"We often get inquiries from developers or business owners who say 'I'm thinking about this property. Do you have water or sewer?'" said Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter. "I envision Clint will be the in-house resource who can handle an inquiry from concept to certificate of occupancy. We want to do anything we can to make doing business in Youngsville easier."
Simoneaux has a civil engineering degree from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and is a Youngsville resident.
Until now, the city has paid contract engineers to design community projects and approve private projects.
Pam Granger, who designed Youngsville's master plan, has handled engineering for the past five years. She'll continue to design and oversee major public projects, such as two roundabouts and detention ponds that are in progress in Youngsville.
Simoneaux will take over the private side of things, working directly with developers, business owners and residents.
"This is just the natural progression," Granger said. "Youngsville went from a village to a town to a city, and it grew so fast. Now that we're at a point that we have systems in place, it's time to have a person internally who can help answer questions and discuss plans as the process goes along."