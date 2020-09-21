Lafayette officials in August sent to the FBI the results of a forensic audit alleging illegalities in the operation of Lafayette Utilities System's fiber division.
City-Parish Attorney Gregory Logan, in an email dated Aug. 12, asked Evan Patterson, FBI senior supervisory agent, to review the forensic audit ordered by the city and let him know if there appeared to be any federal crimes committed where the statute of limitations had not expired. Most of the allegations, he said in a Sept. 17 email to City and Parish Council members, occurred in 2011, so the five-year statute of limitations has expired.
Logan also sent the forensic audit results to the Louisiana Public Service Commission and District Attorney Keith Stutes. In an Aug. 14 email to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office he wrote that the audit identified "fraudulent interdepartmental transactions directed by former LUS and LUS Fiber Director Terry Huval."
But Stutes said in a letter Sept. 8 he found no basis for criminal charges, suggesting instead that the complaints are administrative and should be handled by the PSC. Other allegations by Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory's administration were not supported by evidence presented by Lafayette Consolidated Government, Stutes said.
He also noted that the statute of limitations had expired on some of the allegations made by LCG officials against Huval.
Logan, in an email Thursday to City and Parish Council members, said he had not heard back from the FBI but would request an update from the agent in charge at the U.S. Department of Justice.
City Councilwoman Liz Hebert questioned in an email Wednesday why the administration sent her only one letter from Stutes about the allegations, when Stutes sent two letters to Guillory and Logan, dated Aug. 10 and Sept. 8. When the forensic audit results were presented to the council Aug. 18, administration already had the first letter, but did not provide it when she asked for the district attorney's opinion.
Hebert said, based on Stutes' letter saying he found no basis for criminal charges, "I believe that LCG owes Mr. Huval (and the other four unnamed employees who were put on administrative leave) a public apology. This man's reputation has been ruined on what appears to be a witch hunt."
The allegations center around the billing of LUS and LCG departments for fiber service by LUS Fiber. Huval, who was director of LUS and LUS Fiber until he retired in July of 2018, is accused of overcharging LUS and LCG for some LUS Fiber services, some of which were not used, to financially prop up a struggling fiber division.