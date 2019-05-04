With mating season just around the corner, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette is warning its students and faculty to be more aware of alligators surrounding Cypress Lake, according to a KATC report.
Cypress Lake, the only managed wetland on a U.S. college campus, is home to a number of alligators and wildlife and located just behind the UL-Lafayette Student Union.
Mating season for alligators happens in May or June, causing an increased presence of female alligators building their nests along the perimeter of the lake. Eggs, if deposited, are expected to hatch in mid-August through early September.
The university advises students and faculty to stay at least 10 feet away from retention walls, supervise children at the lake at all times, avoid bringing pets near the lake and do not feed or antagonize the alligators.
“Cypress Lake is home to many species of wildlife, including alligators. Co-existing with alligators is part of life at the University," the university said in its message.
You can read KATC's full report here.