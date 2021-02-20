BR.stormrecovery.021821 TS 196.jpg
Buy Now

As temperatures nudge above freezing, ice begins to melt, dripping from crape myrtle tree branches on Kenlee Street in the Broadmoor area, as recovery from Monday's winter storm continues in the Baton Rouge area, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Two more deaths related to the winter storm in Louisiana this week were reported Saturday by the Louisiana Department of Health. 

A 68-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman in Avoyelles Parish both died of carbon monoxide poisoning after a generator was left running inside the camper in which they were staying. 

The two deaths brings the state's death toll confirmed to be due to the storm to 5, joining: a 50-year-old man from Layfayette Parish who died when he slipped on ice and struck his head on the ground, a 74-year-old woman from Lafayette Parish who died of exposure and a 77-year-old man from Calcasieu Parish who slipped into a pool and drowned

According to KSLA in Shreveport, a homeless man died in downtown Shreveport Monday night, Feb. 15, as a result of the cold temperatures. Hope House, a homeless shelter in the city, reported on social media that the man froze to death.

At least 69 deaths were reported across the country as a result of the freezing weather, according to the Associated Press.

Causes for those deaths included car crashes, carbon monoxide poisoning, house fires, and a tornado that killed three in North Carolina.

The storms left more than 300,000 still without power across the country on Saturday, many of them in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

View comments