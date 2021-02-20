Two more deaths related to the winter storm in Louisiana this week were reported Saturday by the Louisiana Department of Health.

A 68-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman in Avoyelles Parish both died of carbon monoxide poisoning after a generator was left running inside the camper in which they were staying.

The two deaths brings the state's death toll confirmed to be due to the storm to 5, joining: a 50-year-old man from Layfayette Parish who died when he slipped on ice and struck his head on the ground, a 74-year-old woman from Lafayette Parish who died of exposure and a 77-year-old man from Calcasieu Parish who slipped into a pool and drowned.

According to KSLA in Shreveport, a homeless man died in downtown Shreveport Monday night, Feb. 15, as a result of the cold temperatures. Hope House, a homeless shelter in the city, reported on social media that the man froze to death.

At least 69 deaths were reported across the country as a result of the freezing weather, according to the Associated Press.

Causes for those deaths included car crashes, carbon monoxide poisoning, house fires, and a tornado that killed three in North Carolina.

The storms left more than 300,000 still without power across the country on Saturday, many of them in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

+2 Lafayette man dies after slipping on ice in Louisiana's first winter storm-related fatality A 50-year-old Lafayette man died as a result of the winter storm on Monday, the first storm-related fatality in Louisiana.

Man falls into swimming pool, bringing Louisiana's winter storm death count to three A 77-year-old Calcasieu Parish man drowned after falling into an ice-covered swimming pool, bringing the state's death toll to three after a w…