Two more deaths related to the winter storm in Louisiana this week were reported Saturday by the Louisiana Department of Health.
A 68-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman in Avoyelles Parish both died of carbon monoxide poisoning after a generator was left running inside the camper in which they were staying.
The two deaths brings the state's death toll confirmed to be due to the storm to 5, joining: a 50-year-old man from Layfayette Parish who died when he slipped on ice and struck his head on the ground, a 74-year-old woman from Lafayette Parish who died of exposure and a 77-year-old man from Calcasieu Parish who slipped into a pool and drowned.
According to KSLA in Shreveport, a homeless man died in downtown Shreveport Monday night, Feb. 15, as a result of the cold temperatures. Hope House, a homeless shelter in the city, reported on social media that the man froze to death.
At least 69 deaths were reported across the country as a result of the freezing weather, according to the Associated Press.
Causes for those deaths included car crashes, carbon monoxide poisoning, house fires, and a tornado that killed three in North Carolina.
The storms left more than 300,000 still without power across the country on Saturday, many of them in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.
