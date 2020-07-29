Protesters disrupted a town hall meeting Wednesday at Robicheaux Recreation Center in which Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory planned to address resident's questions for him.

The protest began when Guillory attempted to start the meeting. For nearly 30 minutes of the hourlong meeting, all that could be heard were protester chants:

"Save our rec centers!"

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"North Lafayette matters!"

"No justice, no peace!"

+2 White Lafayette Parish Councilmen kill attempt to keep rec centers open in Black neighborhoods White members of the Lafayette Parish Council on Tuesday killed an effort by the City Council and lone Black Parish Councilman to keep recreat…

Guillory made several attempts to quiet the protestors. “I would much prefer to have a conversation with you,” he said, as the chants continued.

"I'm going to give you five more minutes," he said.

After nearly 30 minutes of chanting, Guillory ordered Lafayette Police officers to remove the protesters from the town hall meeting.

Guillory has drawn backlash from the Black community for his announcement on July 17 that he would close four recreation centers in north Lafayette and lay off 37 employees at those centers and park police effective Aug. 14, citing reduced sales tax income due to COVID-19 business closures.

No facilities in the predominantly White south side of Lafayette were closed nor were three publicly owned and operated golf courses. Guillory's administrators said the four centers were selected because they aren't heavily used, there are other centers in north Lafayette and some lack bleachers in the gyms.

Marja Broussard, president of the Lafayette chapter of the NAACP, garnered more than 5,000 signatures on a petition asking that the centers — the Domingue Recreation Center on Mudd Street, Heymann Park Recreation Center on South Orange Street, J. Carlton James Activity Center on Aster Drive and George Bowles Activity Center on Dawn Street in Pa Davis Park — remain open.