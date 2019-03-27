Prominent Lafayette lawyer and former U.S. Attorney Donald Washington will be sworn in Friday as President Donald Trump's pick to lead the U.S. Marshals Service.
The swearing-in service will take place at the federal courthouse in Shreveport with Judge Carl Stewart administering the oath and Judge Maury Hicks presiding. He will then move with his family to Washington, DC.
Washington will oversee the nation's oldest law enforcement agency, which is primarily responsible for handling security at federal courthouses, transporting federal prisoners and tracking down fugitives.
President George W. Bush had tapped Washington to serve as U.S. attorney for the Western District of Louisiana, a 42-parish federal jurisdiction that includes Lafayette, Shreveport and Lake Charles. Washington served in that job from 2001 to 2010.
Washington is a partner at Jones Walker, a white-shoe law firm founded in New Orleans that boasts offices in Washington, D.C., and across the country, primarily in the South.
A West Point graduate, Washington earned his law degree from the South Texas College of Law in Houston.
Washington also served as the temporary Lafayette city marshal earlier this year while the elected city marshal, Brian Pope, served a 30-day jail sentence, according to The Daily Advertiser. A judge had sent Pope to jail after finding the marshal violated the terms of his probation from his 2016 contempt of court conviction stemming from a public records lawsuit.