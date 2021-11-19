Meeting a Nov. 1 capital outlay request deadline, Lafayette Consolidated Government has formally asked the state to help fund a $127 million replacement for the Heymann Performing Arts Center in the next budget cycle.

Landlocked Ochsner Lafayette General wants to buy the 61-year-old Heymann Performing Arts Center, which is sandwiched between properties Ochsner owns in the Oil Center. Since the summer, former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, who works as a lobbyist for Ochsner, has been calling meetings of a community stakeholders group to discuss the project. It’s unclear who asked Robideaux, who has not responded to requests for comment, to assemble the group.

Members of the stakeholders committee include Acadiana Center for the Arts Executive Director Sam Oliver, Mayor-President Josh Guillory, UL President Joe Savoie, PASA Executive Director Jackie Lyle, conservative radio host Carol Ross, advertising executive Paul Eason, Park, Arts, Recreation and Culture Director Hollis Conway, and reps from LPSS and the Heymann Center.

Talk of a new Heymann has floated around for at least a decade, but the working group convened by Robideaux seems to be moving swiftly to take advantage of favorable conditions in the legislature. A potential city-wide sales tax proposed in the application to the state would tentatively be on the ballot in 2022, yet at the time the request was submitted on Oct. 27 no member of the Lafayette City Council, which would need to agree to send the measure to a public vote, have acknowledged having any discussions about it.

That local match is a must for the state funding to be awarded. And while the financing pitched on LCG’s application contemplates a local sales tax, the “no” box is inexplicably checked next to the question of whether the local funding would be brought to an election. The form also suggests a 5,000-seat facility, nearly double the size of the current facility and what the community group has been discussing, among other assertions.

CAO Cydra Wingerter, who signed off on the request and is part of the community stakeholders group, did not respond to a request for comment.

