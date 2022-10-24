Two Sunday evening crashes claimed three lives in St. Martin and Evangeline parishes, according to a statement from Louisiana State Police.
Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I responded a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 70 south of Stephensville Elementary School in St. Martin Parish. The crash claimed the lives of 83-year-old Shirley A. Chiasson and 34-year-old Jeffrey A. Holmes, both of Morgan City.
An initial investigation revealed Chiasson was driving eastbound on LA 70 when she pulled onto the improved shoulder then attempted to perform a U-turn in the roadway. At the same time, Holmes was driving east on LA 70 on a 2019 Honda CRF motorcycle. The front of the motorcycle struck the left side of the Camry in the eastbound lane of travel.
Chiasson was unrestrained and suffered fatal injuries. Her front seat passenger was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries. Holmes was wearing a DOT approved helmet but also suffered fatal injuries. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office. A standard toxicology sample was obtained for analysis and this crash remains under investigation.
Shortly after 7:30 p.m.Sunday, troopers from Troop I began investigating a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 115 north of LA 106 in Evangeline Parish. The crash took the life of 41-year-old Jaworski Christmas of Bunkie.
An initial investigation by state police revealed the crash occurred as Christmas was driving south on LA 115 in a 2017 Dodge Charger at a high rate of speed. Christmas failed to negotiate a curve and the vehicle he was driving ran off the roadway. After leaving the roadway, the Charger struck an embankment then several trees.
Christmas was unrestrained at the time of the crash. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Evangeline Parish Coroner’s Office. His passenger was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Impairment is unknown but a standard toxicology sample was obtained for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
These were the fourth fatal crash and fifth fatality over the weekend in the Troop I area, according to a statement from state police.
Troop I has investigated 45 fatal crashes resulting in 51 deaths since the beginning of 2022.