While the New Orleans Saints wait for approval to have fans in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory on Friday suggested Lafayette would be happy to host the next game — with fans — at the Cajundome.

"If @mayorcantrell will not allow fans in the stands of the Superdome, you are more than welcome to play your home games here in Lafayette. We can have fans safely attend the game. Cajun Field would be a great venue!" Guillory wrote Friday morning on Twitter.

The Saints are "optimistic" that they will be able to have fans at approximately 25% capacity in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome beginning with the Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 12, and have formally requested allowance from mayor LaToya Cantrell's office to do so, according to an email sent to season ticket holders on Friday morning.

@NFL @Saints, if @mayorcantrell will not allow fans in the stands of the Superdome, you are more than welcome to play your home games here in Lafayette. We can have fans safely attend the game. Cajun Field would be a great venue! #WhoDat pic.twitter.com/4j4Qayi4re — Josh Guillory (@JoshGuilloryUSA) October 2, 2020

Guillory's "offer" got mixed social media reviews.

Attorney General Jeff Landry tweeted: "Great job! We are ready to get back to normal!"

Other responses were less enthusiastic.

"Lafayette wouldn't even help hurricane victims from Lake Charles. You expect us to trust y'all with our football team?"

"Please focus more on our safety than scoring cheap political points."