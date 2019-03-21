DONALDSONVILLE — State highway contractors have finished emergency repairs to the Sunshine Bridge after a barge crash last fall and the now partially closed bridge is expected to have three of its four lanes opened for traffic Saturday.
But officials with the state Department of Transportation and Development said Thursday that previously planned maintenance to the approaches of the bridge in St. James Parish are expected to keep the Mississippi River span from full capacity through the summer.
The Oct. 12 crash completely shut the bridge for a month and a half, forcing extended detours for businesses and residents who live and work on either side of the span. Partially reopened to two lanes Dec. 1, bridge continued to have emergency repairs for several more months.
During the emergency work, both eastbound and westbound traffic have been using the bridge's two westbound lanes, but DOTD officials said both eastbound lanes and one westbound lane will be open to traffic starting 6 a.m. Saturday.
The westbound lanes will be closed 8 p.m. to 5 a.m Monday to reset traffic barriers for the planned maintenance repairs, but DOTD officials expect one westbound lane will remain open during the maintenance project.
During the partial opening, DOTD expects to have no weight restrictions for either direction of traffic, but the westbound lane will be restricted to vehicles no more than 10 feet in width.