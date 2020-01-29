A former Lafayette deputy marshal has been appointed to a new position within Josh Guillory's administration to act as a liaison between small cities and the Lafayette Consolidated Government.
Nathan Broussard introduced himself to elected and municipal leaders of Broussard Tuesday evening at the close of the city's council meeting. He said he began in his new role on Monday.
"It's my honor to be here to see y'all in action. I appreciate it," Broussard told the city council Tuesday. "Josh Guillory has appointed me the chief of governmental affairs and that's to bring Lafayette Parish closer to our small towns, and we just want to try to do the best we can to get you in the right direction. If you need help with anything, I'm willing to help out."
When approached after the meeting, Broussard declined to comment. Instead, he told a reporter to wait for Guillory to send out a news release, even though Broussard had discussed his new role at the public meeting.
Broussard describes himself on his LinkedIn profile as an experienced business owner and representative of the Louisiana Department of Justice from Scott.
His listed work experience includes serving as a deputy marshal in the warrant division of the Lafayette City Marshal's office, a body guard for the Louisiana Attorney General's Office, a district representative for the Louisiana Republican Party and a disc jockey.
He studied engineering and criminal justice at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, according to the professional networking website.
Broussard wrote on LinkedIn that he has a "demonstrated history of working in conjunction with elected officials in Government and in the political business industries."
This is the latest in a series of administrative changes made by the incoming mayor-president, who was elected in November and sworn into office Jan. 6.
Guillory announced last week that Carlos Harvin, his opponent in the mayor-president race, was appointed to a new position within his administration as chief of minority affairs.
A week prior, Guillory replaced Beth Guidry, the chief administrative officer he appointed in December, with Cydra Wingerter, who was serving as chief communications officer before.
Guillory also hired Hollis Conway as community development director in December.