Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson on Monday along with state and local officials to celebrate the start of the Ambassador Caffery Interchange, a future Interstate 49 South project, in Broussard.
“Infrastructure is vital to the economic growth of our state and this $136 million project is important to Louisiana’s future,” Edwards said. "This project is a significant step toward completing the I-49 corridor, which is used by more than 45,000 motorists every day. Since I’ve been in office, my administration has been committed to investing in our state’s infrastructure and this project will have a tremendously positive impact not only in the immediate area but across our entire state.”
The $136 million, 3.08 mile project will involve the following:
• Construction of a fully access controlled grade-separated interchange
• Six-lane bridge structure over Ambassador Caffery
• Widening U.S. 90 to six lanes
• One way northbound and southbound two-lane frontage roads
• U-Turn lanes
• Widening and reconstruction of Ambassador Caffery to account for the new interchange configuration
• New drainage structures
The total I-49 south corridor includes approximately 160 miles of roadway, of which more than 100 miles have been completed or are currently under construction.
Wilson said,
“Projects like the Ambassador Caffery Interchange are transformative in ways beyond where asphalt or concrete meets the road," he said. "As a future I-49 South corridor project, it is an essential piece of fabric that will serve as part of a world-class MEGA infrastructure project."
Louisiana State Senator Page Cortez said the project will help Lafayette Parish and the state compete for business.
“If we want to be competitive when attracting commerce, we have to have a competitive infrastructure system,” he said. “The Ambassador Caffery Interchange project not only demonstrates DOTD’s and the State of Louisiana’s commitment to completing I-49 South, but also our continued commitment to improving our state’s infrastructure and promoting economic growth.”
The project will also enhance safety improve evacuation routes for south Louisiana residents, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said at the groundbreaking.
"I’m very excited to see work begin on this critical phase as we continue our fight to get the funding needed to finish I-49 South," he said.
“Completing I-49 South is a priority to this area. This corridor will create a safer and more efficient drive for motorists throughout our state, as well as pave the way for economic growth in this region by creating more efficient movement of goods and services across our state,” said Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque.
The I-49 South project will convert U.S. 90 from Lafayette to New Orleans into an interstate-quality roadway ultimately providing improved travel throughout the state and nation.
This project will improve access to several transportation facilities in the immediate vicinity including the Lafayette Regional Airport, the ports of Iberia, West St. Mary and Morgan City, Amtrak and the Louisiana & Delta Railroad.
Additionally, this segment of U.S. 90 is already a major industrial corridor in Louisiana that will expand significantly with better highway access.
Awarded to JB James Construction for $136.52 million, work on the project began in August 2022 and is estimated for completion in spring 2026.