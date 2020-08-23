The Bulldog bar near the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus in Lafayette is open again after fire authorities briefly shut it down for violating the state’s coronavirus restrictions.
Bars are prohibited from selling food and drink for onsite consumption under Gov. John Bel Edwards’s emergency orders, but the Bulldog obtained a “restaurant conditional” license allowing it to operate as a restaurant.
Still, Lafayette Fire Department cited the Bulldog for emergency provisions that apply to bars as well as restaurants.
Restaurants are permitted to operate at 50% capacity under the governor’s orders. They must comply with strict seating guidelines that allow for appropriate spacing between customers. All businesses must require face coverings.
When bars do open — for to-go sales or in a different phase of reopening — they must not allow bar seating areas to be used for social congregating.
The Bulldog is one of more than 170 bars across Louisiana that have obtained a conditional restaurant permit, according to KATC.
In some cases, including the Bulldog, the bars have gotten permits without demonstrating they will earn more than half their revenue from food sales, which is the legal definition of a restaurant. Ernest Legier, the commissioner of the Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, has said the state is loosening that requirement on a case-by-case basis.
Lafayette fire inspectors found the Bulldog violating the bans on on-site consumption and bar-area congregations for bars, as well as the capacity limitation for restaurants on Aug. 15. That is according to a letter from Fire Chief Robert Benoit to the Bulldog’s owner containing the formal citations.
Benoit’s letter notes that patrons did not wear face coverings, but it does not cite the governor’s mask order when listing violations. Restaurants and other businesses that can open for on-site consumption can allow patrons to remove the coverings while eating and drinking.
Benoit said in an interview that the owner, Marek Kopieczek, admitted there had been violations in a meeting Tuesday, and the Bulldog was then allowed to reopen the next day as the citations were finalized. The Fire Department released Benoit’s formal letter Friday afternoon.
“If I wasn’t comfortable with the conversation, he would stay closed, and I would investigate it further,” Benoit said.
The Bulldog opened on Aug. 12 with a full kitchen and menus offering typical bar food, but parents of college students called into a KPEL radio segment with Lafayette Parish Mayor-President Josh Guillory the next morning to complain that people had partied at the bar without regard for any of the coronavirus rules.
Over the next four nights, it was apparent from the outside that the Bulldog was doing little to comply with the rules, as patrons entered and left without masks and people could be seen through the windows hanging out at the bar and getting served by a bartender. Still, State Fire Marshal’s Office inspectors and local inspectors did not turn up any violations until the Aug. 15 visit.
Benoit’s letter serves as the first in a three-strike policy, according to the letter. Additional violations could result in loss of occupancy certificate.
Prior to his meeting with the fire chief, Kopieczek told The Acadiana Advocate he thought inspectors misunderstood his legal status as a restaurant. He did not return additional calls after the meeting.