The Lafayette City and Parish councils Tuesday considered a proposal by Mayor-President Josh Guillory to distribute $850,000 in federal funds to small businesses forced to close due to the coronavirus closures and who aren't eligible for federal assistance.
They were still discussing the proposal as of press time Tuesday evening.
The estimated 2,800 businesses that may qualify are those that employ 10 or fewer people and include hair stylists, photographers, musicians, artists, bakers, caterers, dog trainers and wedding planners, Guillory said.
In Lafayette Parish, around 32,000 people filed new applications for unemployment since the coronavirus crisis, according to Gregg Gothreaux, president and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Director. That's more unemployed people than during the oil industry bust of 2014-17, he said.
Gothreaux said he has never seen the economy in this situation.
"Not during the oil bust of the '80s," he said. "This is worse than that."
The $850,000 can only go to businesses in the city and unincorporated parts of the parish. Businesses must be in low- to moderate-income areas.
LEDA's foundation has put up another $200,000 for businesses that are in other municipalities or received insufficient federal aid.
Councilwoman Liz Hebert proposed an amendment to direct up to 20% of the federal month to utility assistance and, as an alternative, brought to city-parish administration the possibility of using existing federal housing money for utility and rental assistance.
As a result, Community Development Director Hollis Conway said his office located $200,000 in federal CDBG and HOME funds the city receives outside the coronavirus emergency that may be used for utilities and rental assistance.
The funds are for services such as Habitat for Humanities and first-time home buyers, Hebert said. Those are worthy causes, she said, but the immediate need is to prevent people from becoming homeless.
More than 300 people have become homeless in Lafayette in the past 2-3 months, according to Kim Boudreaux of Catholic Charities, which administers utility assistance from the city's Share the Light program.
For more information on applying, contact LEDA by dialing 311, extension 2.