An evacuation order remained in effect on Monday morning around the intersection of Mudd Avenue and Buchanan Street in Lafayette, following a chemical spill the previous day at the North Water Plant.
A cloud of hydrated lime was released from the plant, exposing people in the area to eye, skin and respiratory irritation, according to Lafayette Utilities System officials. A spokeswoman said the cleanup operation was continuing as of 10 a.m. Monday.
Officials have not said how the spill occurred.
Residents who evacuated the area should change their HVAC filters, officials say.
Stay with The Advocate for more information