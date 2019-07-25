Lafayette Regional Airport on Thursday announced changes to flights offered by Frontier Airlines.
The airline will suspend its direct flights from Lafayette to Orlando, Florida, after Aug. 10, airport officials announced.
The flights to Orlando will resume later this year while flights to Denver will resume Aug. 12 on Mondays and Fridays starting with a 7:03 p.m. departure time from Lafayette. Both flights are seasonal deals that Frontier and the airport announced last year, and Frontier made the announcement based on its needs.
Frontier is one of four airlines flying out of the Lafayette airport along with American, Delta and United.
Passenger count at the airport has continued to rise this summer. Passenger county flying out of Lafayette in May was 25,040, up from 21,890 in May 2018 and 17,876 in May 2017. Arrivals in May was at 24,337, up from 20,305 in May 2018 and 17,539 in May 2017.
The airport has reported an increase in arrivals and departures each month from the previous year for 14 straight months.