JONESBORO, Ark. — There wasn’t anything easy about either win, but the UL men's basketball team achieved the desired result.

After overcoming a double-digit deficit in the second half to beat Little Rock on Thursday, the Ragin' Cajuns watched a 13-point lead three minutes into the second half disappear Saturday afternoon against Arkansas State.

But again the Cajuns survived the scare, prevailing 90-87 in overtime to complete the hard-fought weekend sweep and claim the No. 5 seed going into the Sun Belt Conference tournament at Lakefront Arena in New Orleans.

“We really fought through some adversity,” UL coach Bob Marlin said. “Marcus (Stroman) was great in the first half, the guys stepped up and played well. Everybody did their part, it took a team effort. We bent a little bit down the stretch but didn’t break, make big shot after big shot. Guys were cramping, but we were able to make it happen down the stretch.”

The Cajuns (19-12, 10-8) will play the winner of the Arkansas State-South Alabama first-round game at 5 p.m. Thursday. South Alabama will host Arkansas State (13-18, 7-11) on Tuesday in Mobile in the other play-in game.

UL went into the weekend in a three-way tie with Coastal Carolina and UL-Monroe, but the Chanticleers were knocked off by Troy on Saturday and the Warhawks lost to Arkansas State on Thursday.

After being limited to five points and three rebounds in 13 minutes before fouling out in Little Rock on Thursday, JaKeenan Gant was back with 25 points and nine rebounds in Saturday’s win.

But he had plenty of help. Cedric Russell added 13 points and five rebounds. P.J. Hardy added 17 points and two boards. Justin Miller, meanwhile, was a beast on the boards with 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Overtime didn’t seem likely when a Gant basket gave UL a 72-60 lead with 8:38 left to play. But the Red Wolves, who scored 50 points in the second half, didn’t die.

Ty Cockfield, who finished with 35 points and five rebounds, hit a 3-pointer with 17 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 84-all.

The Cajuns scored the first five points in overtime, though, getting a Russell jumper at 3:02 and then a three-point run from freshman Trajan Wesley for an 89-84 lead with 2:39 left.

The only Cajuns point scored in the final 2:29 in overtime was a Gant free throw, but UL escaped with a three-point win.

“We were fortunate that we got ahead in the overtime, missed a couple of free throws early in OT but had some great defense down the stretch,” Marlin said. “Trajan Wesley made some big plays for us late. We told them we wanted to win the rebounds; our guys fought hard, we talked about it halftime and after the game. They got it going in the second half, but in OT we held them to 1 for 7, and we got some big rebounds down the stretch against a bigger basketball team.”