Hundreds of people marched from Heymann Memorial to Girard Park on Sunday evening as rain smeared ink from protest signs that called for an end to police brutality in the Lafayette community.
Claps of thunder punctuated unified chants as a diverse group reminded people that without justice, there would be no peace.
"When we say 'no peace,' we don't mean we're going to burn down buildings," said Devon Norman, of the Lafayette chapter of the NAACP. "When we say 'no justice, no peace,' we mean that until you give us justice, we are going to gather. Until you give us justice, we are going to come together as a collective. We will knock on the doors of the courthouse. We will stand in front of the police station.
"Because Lafayette, it's time for you to get your knee out of our neck. It's time for Republicans to get their knee out of our neck. It's time for the southside to get their knee out of our neck. It's time for the Police Department and the Sheriff's Office and everybody else to get their knee out of our neck."
Sunday's event was the latest in the area following the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Just one day earlier, people gathered on the sidewalk along Ambassador Caffery Parkway with signs that demanded justice for Floyd and changes to local policing. They also knelt for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time a police officer knelt on Floyd's neck.
Protests have also taken place in River Ranch and at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus.
Sybil and Jacoby Carter, who are black, attended the Sunday protest with their Jade, 14. They also attended the one last weekend in River Ranch.
"It's been three weeks, and we're still not tired yet," Jade said. "And I don't think we're going to get tired anytime soon. I feel like it's our time now to step up and end this once and for all because it's been 300 years and counting."
Although protests in some parts of the country have turned violent, those in the Acadiana area have been mostly peaceful.
Diverse groups have stood in solidarity, with most wearing face masks to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.
The same was true Sunday.
The march to Girard Park was organized by the UL Student Action & Organizing Committee and the Acadiana Coalition against Social Injustice. The groups also partnered with Move the Mindset to demand the removal of the General Mouton statue on Jefferson Street.
Scott Jordan, a 52-year-old white man, attended Sunday's march to stand in solidarity with his black neighbors and friends.
"All the evidence and data is clear: There's a different justice system for African Americans," Jordan said. "There's a different justice system for white people. I think it's just important to try to stop that. Everything that's been captured on video lately has been happening for years, and I think we've all just reached a tipping point. We're all tired of it."