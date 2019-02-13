ACA.bizcajundome1.adv
The Cajundome is pictured Tuesday, August 28, 2018, in Lafayette, La.

 Advocate staff photo by LESLIE WESTBROOK

LUS Fiber is now the exclusive telecommunications provider to the Cajundome, Lafayette city-parish officials announced on Wednesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. City-Parish officials did not immediately respond to a query.

Those attending concerts, sports events and conventions at the Cajundome will have access to free wi-fi access from the city-owned fiber network as part of the deal, according to a news release.

“It just makes sense that we combine the strengths of these two community assets to offer an even better experience for attendees,” Mayor-President Joel Robideaux is quoted as saying in the news release.

The Cajundome is overseen by the Cajundome Commission, under agreement between Lafayette city-parish government and the University of Louisiana-Lafayette. The university owns the facility.

LUS Fiber is a division of the Lafayette Utilities System.

