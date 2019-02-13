LUS Fiber is now the exclusive telecommunications provider to the Cajundome, Lafayette city-parish officials announced on Wednesday.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. City-Parish officials did not immediately respond to a query.
Those attending concerts, sports events and conventions at the Cajundome will have access to free wi-fi access from the city-owned fiber network as part of the deal, according to a news release.
“It just makes sense that we combine the strengths of these two community assets to offer an even better experience for attendees,” Mayor-President Joel Robideaux is quoted as saying in the news release.
The Cajundome is overseen by the Cajundome Commission, under agreement between Lafayette city-parish government and the University of Louisiana-Lafayette. The university owns the facility.
LUS Fiber is a division of the Lafayette Utilities System.