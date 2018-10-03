WASHINGTON — Legislation that overhauls federal disaster policies and fixes the duplication of benefits problem that affected thousands of 2016 Louisiana flood-hit homeowners and local governments, is headed to President Donald Trump’s desk.

The sprawling package — which also includes funding for the Federal Aviation Administration and $1.7 billion in rebuilding money for those in the Carolinas hit by Hurricane Florence — passed the Senate overwhelmingly Wednesday, 93 to 6.

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives approved it on an equally lopsided vote last week.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Among the bill’s provisions are changes to federal law that would allow flooded homeowners who applied for loans from the Small Business Administration to also receive grants from the Restore Louisiana recovery program.

Uninsured school districts hit by the 2016 floods will also be in line potentially to receive millions more in federal disaster aid because the bill sharply reduces a penalty for not carrying flood coverage. FEMA will also have clearer guidance over whether to pay for damage to submerged roads after floods.

The bill also sets up an independent arbitration process for local governments to dispute FEMA payout decisions and gives non-profit relief organizations — such as food banks and religious groups — more access to federal funding.

The disaster overhaul, pushed by members of the Louisiana congressional delegation, has been in the works for more than two years, ever since record-breaking rains unleashed flooding across much of the capital region. U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, authored a number of the provisions and was joined on some by Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-New Orleans.

The House passed bills including the language several previous times before senators finally signed off on the package as part of Wednesday’s federal aviation vote.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, lobbied colleagues for months on the issue. Cassidy said some lawmakers resisted because they feared the changes might spur greater federal spending in the wake of floods and other disasters.

Congress appears set to fix 'duplication of benefits' problem for 2016 Louisiana flood victims WASHINGTON — Thousands of Louisiana flood victims who borrowed money from the Small Business Administration could soon have clearer access to …

The so-called “duplication of benefits” issue has been particularly frustrating for more than 6,000 Louisiana homeowners caught in the bureaucratic snag. They were encouraged by FEMA to take out low-interest loans from the SBA — only to find that federal officials later counted those loans against any potential Restore Louisiana grant money under regulations designed to prevent disaster victims from getting paid twice for the same damage.

That left flood-hit homeowners saddled with decades of loan payments when they’d otherwise have qualified for rebuilding grants in the same amount.

State officials previously estimated that Louisiana households would receive roughly $215 million more in Restore grants to pay off SBA loans or repair homes with the change in federal policy.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, anticipating Wednesday’s Senate vote to pass those changes into law, ordered the application process for the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program reopened and the deadline to apply extended until Nov. 16.

It’s unclear when President Donald Trump will sign the package and how quickly federal officials overseeing the program will update rules and regulations in light of the new law.

MORE TO COME.