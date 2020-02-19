Gov. John Bel Edwards will join some 300 volunteers who will participate in a Bible Marathon reading starting at 12:30 p.m. Ash Wednesday at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 747 N. Union St., Opelousas.
The event will help celebrate the 100th anniversary of the church and the 300th anniversary of the city of Opelousas. Holy Ghost has more African American parishioners -- 2,470 families and 5,876 parishioners -- than any other American Catholic Church, church leaders say.
Others signed up to read during the event, which will take about 100 hours, include zydeco musician Geno Delafose, Lafayette Bishop Douglas Deshotel, retired Bishop Michael Jarrell and Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor. The marathon will conclude around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
“I’m truly honored to be included in this faith-filled event celebrating the 300th anniversary of the beautiful city of Opelousas and the 100th anniversary of the Holy Ghost Church that means so much to this community and has been at the center of the culture and history of Acadiana,” said Edwards, who is scheduled to read at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 29. “I pray continued blessings for all and many more wonderful years to come.”
Holy Ghost Catholic Church and Fete-Dieu du Teche are hosting the annual marathon, which was held in St. Martinville in 2019. Organizers said the Gospel will be read in English and selections will be read in French, Italian, German, Spanish, Vietnamese, Hebrew, Latin and Greek.
The Rev. Lambert Lein, SVD, Holy Ghost pastor, said the church has planned events through October to celebrate the centennial. Deshotel will celebrate Mass at Holy Ghost on Oct. 18 to mark 100 years.
During the Bible readings priests will be available for the Sacrament of Reconciliation. The spiritual care unit “mobile confessional,” a revamped ambulance, will be parked nearby.
Lectors will read from a handmade Bible, 12 inches by 18, that was blessed by Pope Francis for the first local Bible Marathon in 2016. It has been used in seven other Bible marathons in Louisiana.