Louisiana artists and musicians are mourning the loss of one of their greatest advocates, Cheryl Castille, who died unexpectedly Sunday at the age of 61.
Castille, director of the Louisiana Division of the Arts under Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser's office, had been undergoing chemotherapy for ovarian cancer but was well enough to continue working, according to her supervisor.
"We knew that she was sick," said Kristin Sanders, the assistant secretary of the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development. "But we all knew, Cheryl included, that there was a treatment plan. She was working up until Friday evening, and she sounded good."
That's why the news came as such a shock to those who knew and loved her.
Herman Fuselier, director of the St. Landry Parish Tourist Commission, got the news in the form of a text message while watching football Sunday afternoon.
"I was just staring at my phone, like 'Are you sure?'" Fuselier said. "It was just like somebody kicked me in the stomach, and I just wasn't right the rest of the day. The shock of it is hitting people hard."
Castille worked with Fuselier at the parish tourism office for a short time, and she would later encourage him to apply for the office's top position.
Sam Oliver, executive director of the Acadiana Center for the Arts, tells a similar story about her influence on his career. He met Castille in the mid-2000s while he was in high school and she was working as the program director of Cité des Arts.
"I always wanted to grow up to be Cheryl, but then again, I think everybody did," Oliver said. "A lot of my career is really charting that course. She very much inspired me personally and professionally, not just to be interested in things like the arts and all of that, but to be interested in doing it here in Louisiana and really digging deep in the community here to work with artists who need support."
Castille, who lived in the St. Landry Parish community of Prairie Laurent, was a Wisconsin native who fell in love with Cajun musician Blake Castille and Louisiana's vibrant culture and arts community.
Although she spent much of her career working in the arts, Castille wasn't an artist by trade but a recreational therapist.
"I would say that her art was just dealing with people," Fuselier said. "She was just so good at it. We've lost such a key person."
Those who worked closest with Castille remember her brainstorming sessions as "idea tornadoes" and her guidance as an anchor.
"I feel like her accomplishments aren't even about her," Oliver said. "I think it's very telling that the greatest things Cheryl has done all live in other people's accomplishments and successes. So much of what she has done has been planting seeds in other people — seeds of imagination and drive — and I don't think there's a greater accomplishment you could have."
Sanders may have been Castille's supervisor on paper, but Sanders said her subordinate taught and guided her just as much.
"She's a connector," Sanders said. "She connects people and ideas with each other. She's been such a source of strength for the staff. She's kind of everybody's compass."
Sanders is working with Oliver and others in the art community to plan a public celebration of life for Castille in the coming weeks. They're also hoping to start a scholarship fund in her name and a collaborative art project in her memory.
"A lot of people do their job," Sanders said. "Cheryl lived it and loved it and made you feel that love for it. And even if some of it was behind the scenes, she's done so much for our artists and musicians and art organizations and championed and fought for them and made that her life's work. She will definitely be missed."