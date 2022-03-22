Noah West, a property owner in downtown Lafayette, stopped one day in his car at the intersection between Jefferson Boulevard and North Grant Street when he noticed something was wrong. The blue trash bin on his right was overflowing with filthy bags.
“It was not the first time in this part of the town,” he said Tuesday morning. “And this is not happening because of Mardi Gras or the festivals. It has been happening before, but recently I think it got worse.”
Like West, residents in downtown Lafayette have recently reported overflowing trash bins, dirt covering the street, and leftover food abandoned in grassy areas along the roads.
It's frustrating for residents and developers who are trying to market downtown as a vibrant community and attract new residents and businesses.
The Advocate recently received at least seven reports of uncollected trash by downtown residents.
One morning, at the intersection of Jefferson and Congress streets, a trash bag rolled around for hours. A similar scene took place a few mornings later when another trash bag sat on Jefferson Street for hours beneath the big “Downtown Lafayette” sign.
At the corner of West Chestnut and Antique streets, an old orange sofa was piled on top of a brown couch and a blue mattress. Between 6th and N. Chestnut, not far from the Salvation Army of Lafayette, a Dumpster was overflowing with trash.
Sometimes people want to donate used items at the Salvation Army on 6th Street, but the organization can't always accept them, West said.
“So, what do the people do? Instead of bringing them home, they leave them nearby anyway with the result that they lie on the streets for days.”
Residential garbage in the city of Lafayette is handled by Republic Services through a contract with Lafayette Consolidated Government that is set to expire next year. But the downtown locations where overflowing garbage has been reported are commercial and business areas where the collection of trash is up to the individual businesses and can involve other private organizations such as Waste Connection.
It’s not clear how many companies collect commercial garbage in the city, including downtown. Republic Services told The Advocate that two of the seven episodes reported are related to its containers. The company said it is already working to take care of those.
Liz Hebert, a Councilwoman for Lafayette District 3 in Lafayette City, said she is well aware of the issues raised by the residents.
"I thank you for bringing this issue to my attention so that we could connect to get this resolved ASAP," Hebert said in an emailed response. "I encourage residents if they see this type of issue in the future to please call 311 or their council member so that this can be addressed.
“Republic will communicate with the owners of the Dumpsters to schedule additional pick-up days and/or to install fencing/cameras to avoid illegal dumping in the future.”