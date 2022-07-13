It's been four years since Theresa "Kim" Guillot found an eviction notice on the door of the Scott home she owns free and clear.
Guillot, 61, would eventually learn that an investment company had purchased her home through a tax sale that never should have happened. And finally, after years of trying to right a local government's clerical error, the Louisiana Tax Commission has canceled the sale.
The commission's June 1 decision arrived on the desk of Guillot's attorney this week.
"All I could do was scream and shake and cry," Guillot said soon after hearing the news. "I've had some hard things happen in life. I got divorced. I buried my dad. None of that did what this has done to me. None of it."
It all started with a 2015 grass-cutting lien for $409 on a vacant lot in Carencro that Guillot once owned with her ex-husband. The tax deed that should have been filed against the Carencro property was instead filed against the property where Guillot lives in Scott.
Guillot said she wasn't even aware of the lien until 2018 when she received an eviction notice from P&G Real Estate Acquisition Companies. Only then did she discover that the investment business had paid delinquent property taxes for three years on her property.
"An eviction notice taped to my house," Guillot said. "That's how the nightmare started."
The problem is that Guillot was never delinquent on taxes at the Scott property. Her modest house has homestead exemption from property taxes.
"It still upsets me so much," said Guillot's attorney, Lance Beal, who is working the case pro bono. "This lady did nothing wrong."
It's common for investment businesses like P&G to find opportunities like the one that led to the situation. These companies pay owed taxes on properties for years, eventually acquiring ownership of the property if the owner does not pay back the owed taxes within a certain timeframe.
What's not so common, however, is for a company to pay owed taxes on the wrong property.
P&G filed a lawsuit against Guillot in December 2020 in an effort to obtain her Scott property, even though court records show that P&G became aware in June 2018 that the tax deed was filed against the wrong property.
Guillot also had reimbursed P&G in December 2018 for the owed taxes on the Carencro property in a desperate attempt to prevent the company from evicting her from her Scott home. P&G accepted the money but still filed the lawsuit against her two years later over a technicality: She'd paid the $2,332.52 worth of taxes to the company days after the deadline outlined in Louisiana law to reinstate her interest in the property.
Guillot filed a new lawsuit in February 2021 against P&G in an effort to annul 15th Judicial District Judge Thomas Duplantier's 2020 judgment that authorized the sheriff's sale of her home.
Beal said he is grateful to Lafayette Tax Assessor Conrad Comeaux for bringing the situation to the state tax commission while the lawsuits continue to work through the court system.
"We're still prepping for trial," Beal said. "This just gives us a little extra cushion — basically a little more protection that the sheriff's not going to be able to sell the house."
Guillot said after her court case is resolved, she'd like to volunteer to help others who are navigating difficult legal situations like hers.
"It all could have just been so simple," Guillot said. "It's definitely become my mission to help others going through something like this. It was never what I wanted to do in my life, but this kind of stuff is happening. We can't let people fall through the cracks."