Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory wants more money to attract more applicants for police chief.
The city has been without a permanent chief since Guillory fired Thomas Glover Oct. 7, 10 months after he was hired following two national searches. Guillory has had five chiefs, acting chiefs and interim chiefs since he took office in January 2020.
He wanted the City Council to increase the budget to boost the police chief's annual salary from $132,000 to $170,000.
The administration is in the middle of accepting applications for the position. The deadline to apply is Friday. The higher pay range was advertised in the latest ad for the position, before the council was asked to increase the budget.
The City Council voted 3-2 on June 7 against introducing an ordinance that would increase the chief's salary.
Here's how much other police chiefs make:
- Shreveport, $195,000.
- New Orleans, $180,000.
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida, $174,000.
- Savannah, Georgia, $173,000.
- Fort Collins, Colorado, $171,000.
- East Baton Rouge, $145,000.
- Little Rock, Arkansas $142,000.
- Mobile, Alabama, $135,000.
- Lafayette, $132,000.
(Source: Lafayette Consolidated Government)