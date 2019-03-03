Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux was injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday, according to a note Boudreaux’s wife, Jackie, posted a on his Facebook page.
“Prayers for Rickey please! He was in a motorcycle accident this morning. He fractured his back but is doing great. Surgery is scheduled for next week. Please and thank you,” Jackie Boudreaux posted.
Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter said the chief was injured in a crash while he was on his way to assist with the Church Point Mardi Gras Parade, according to KATC.
“I talked to him earlier, and he’s at home resting. Hopefully he won’t be down for long,” Ritter said. “He’s in good spirits. He’s going to be fine. And he’s surrounded by a great group of officers. Youngsville will be fine.”