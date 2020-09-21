A Lafayette couple and a Natchitoches couple have been identified as those who died Sunday when their plane crashed in Texas.
The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed Kenneth Hix, 59 and his wife Missy Lynn Hix, 59, both of Lafayette; and Phillip Ackel, 59, and his wife Pauline Ackel, 58, of Natchitoches were on the plane when it went down. There were no survivors, according to DPS spokesperson Sgt. Erik Burse.
Kenneth Hix is listed as the owner of KMAC Bravo, the Lafayette company to which the single-engine Piper PA-46 Malibu is registered.
The plane crashed about 10:50 a.m. near Hilltop Lakes Airport in Hilltop Lakes, Texas, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The plane was flying out of Austin and returning to Louisiana, according to DPS.
A witness told KBTX-TV the plane was flying extremely low to the ground and once the pilot started pulling up the motor stopped turning.
“He banked left almost overcorrected and then banked right again and then he banked left one last time and when he did that second bank to the left he pretty much nose-dived straight vertical into the ground,” said Justin DeLeon, a Hilltop Lakes resident.
According to the flight track, the plane made it 18,000 feet altitude before it descended less than an hour into the flight.