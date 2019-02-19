Twenty years ago, a group of business leaders in Lafayette launched Career Connections as a new way to connect with high school students. The idea was to give students the opportunity to explore careers and learn what it takes to make a living in the “real world.”
The program is still going strong; and on Tuesday more than 4,000 10th-graders gathered in the Cajundome for the program's 20th anniversary to learn about industries and careers available in Acadiana.
What makes Career Connections different from other career days is that students actually try out typical career tasks. Companies are encouraged to bring in equipment used in their businesses such as ambulances, bucket trucks, helicopters and air boats. Additionally, students gain an understanding of the cost of maintaining a standard of living, including transportation, leisure, housing and insurance. The goal of Career Connections is for students to be able to better plan their remaining high school and college education with some factual information regarding their future career and life choices.
The students come from Lafayette, St. Martin, Iberia and Vermilion parishes. Each year, at least 90 companies showcase their careers, many of which have been at the event for the entire 20 years.