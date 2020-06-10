Norris Gwin, born June 14, 1925, used to tell his wife, Shirley, that when he was a boy, he thought people annually raised the American flag on that day because it was his birthday. When he discovered otherwise — his fellow Americans were simply celebrating Flag Day — he said he got depressed.

But family and friends knew well that Gwin, an Ohio native and formerly of Youngsville, a World War II veteran and forever a Marine, never got depressed on patriotic holidays. He reveled in the pageantry and celebrations attached to such occasions; he loved to campaign for Toys for Tots; he was honored to serve at many funerals of former Marines.

Gwin, a stalwart in the Marine Corps League in Lafayette Parish since moving to Acadiana in the 1980s, won’t mark a birthday or hoist the colors this Flag Day — it falls on Sunday — because he died Feb. 24 at 94. His widow said she’s got her day planned: “What I’m going to do is cry my eyes out,” she said. They were married 45 years.

Shirley Gwin, a Michigan native, met Gwin, who worked in the horse racing business, at a track in Detroit, where she was an executive’s secretary. It was the second marriage for both of them and it lasted until death when her husband's congestive heart failure parted them.

The horse racing business took the couple to many destinations, the last of them to Louisiana. He worked in track leadership positions — racing secretary or steward — at Louisiana Downs in Shreveport in 1974 and later at Evangeline Downs in Carencro and in Opelousas. He retired for good at 84.

Throughout his years in Louisiana he was active in the Marine Corps League — his League card dates to 1943 — which promotes and serves the interests and traditions of the Marines, fosters patriotic volunteerism and strengthens the fraternity of Marines and their families.

Ronnie Broussard, who leads the Marine Corps League in Louisiana, said Gwin was his mentor and guide to League service, a man who rarely missed the chance to serve at patriotic functions.

“We would do funerals and he would serve at 90 percent of those,” Broussard said. “He was like a father figure to many of us, me included. He was an eloquent speaker and the voice of reason.

“He was a good Marine, but a great man.”

Shirley Gwin said her husband flew the American flag at their house “24/7.” That came from his WWII service in the Pacific Theater.

He joined the Marines at 17, needing his mother’s signature to enlist. Shirley Gwin said her husband told her he wept when he shipped out from the West Coast, unsure if he’d ever see home again. He returned to the U.S. after 18 months in 1945, still a teenager.

It was a young man’s war. She said her husband said a voting official visited one of Gwin’s Pacific locations during the war so that Marines could vote in the 1944 election. Only 21 of 300 Marines cast ballots. That poor voter turnout angered the commanding officer until he learned that those 21 voters were the only ones old enough to vote.

Gwin’s eulogy, delivered by fellow League member Tom Greene, said Norris “was a wonder in maintaining aircraft and was sought after for his expertise.” His MarineCorps combat tours of duty included a host of South Pacific islands: the Gilbert Islands; Eniwetok Atoll, Kwajalein and Majuro Atoll in the Marshall Islands; followed by Saipan, Guam, and Tinian in the Mariana Islands. He led maintenance teams with the VMSB-245 Marine Scout Bombing Squadron; VMF-231, Marine Fighting Squadron; and the 4th MAW, Marine Aircraft Wing.

“Wherever there was a need, the Marine Corps would move him to those locations,” Greene said.

Shirley Gwin said her husband’s funeral service drew an enormous veterans crowd — she said the funeral director said they’d never more veterans.

Her husband was buried at a plot she selected in the veterans’ section at Lafayette Memorial Cemetery — one can see the flags fly from his gravesite — and Gwin was well pleased when she first took him to the site to show him.

Shirley Gwin said she’ll go there this Flag Day, and there will be a Marine flag at her husband’s grave. She’ll talk with him — she talks with him now more than when he was alive — because she can feel his presence.

On Flag Day. Or any other day.