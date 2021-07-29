For the first time in many years, the Lafayette Parish General Fund, which is used to pay for general operating expenses, is expected to grow in the fiscal year that starts Nov. 1.
Lorrie Toups, chief financial officer for Lafayette Consolidated Government, said Thursday during a joint meeting of the City and Parish Councils to review the proposed 2021-22 budget, said the Parish General Fund is growing.
Last year, the Parish General Fund was expected to drop as low as $10,000.
Toups estimates at the end of 2021-22 on Oct. 31, 2022, the Parish General Fund will have a $3.146 million balance. It is projected to increase annually to $4 million at the end of 2022-23, $5 million at the end of 2023-24 and $6.4 million at the end of 2024-25.
Increasing sales tax collections in the parish is one of the driving forces for growth in the General Fund, Toups said. Sales tax collections during the current fiscal year, which was during the pandemic when many businesses were closed, didn't drop as much as expected, in part because of sales tax collections from internet sales, which is fairly new, she said.
City of Lafayette sales tax collections weren't as large as the parish's, but the city usually has a substantial General Fund balance. Toups is prrojecting city sales taxes will be highest it's ever been, bringing in $7-8 million a month.
Twenty-three percent of the City General Fund revenue, Toups said, comes from in lieu of tax transfers from Lafayette Utilities System. Before the transfer, LUS has to have enough money in reserve to take care of facilities. This year, she said, because of an ice storm, hurricanes and COVID, it's going to be close. There may not be enough money to pay the city, she said.
"We’ve been close a few times," she said. "We’ll be close this time. This is the first I think it’s this close."