Like so many, Fawn Viator Hernandez found herself overwhelmed early into the pandemic as she adapted to a new normal that included a hefty workload.
The vice president of operations at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana decided to set a lofty personal goal to give herself something to channel her energy into: running the 223-mile Ouachita Trail. It would be the first-known attempt for a woman.
Then, about six months into training, her father died suddenly from complications of the coronavirus.
"That kind of halted me for a second," Hernandez said. "This was a really big endeavor that's going to require everything I have to get through it. I just had to have an honest conversation with myself: Do I have that to give right now?"
David Viator died in January at the age of 59 just one day after being admitted to the hospital for COVID-19. As Hernandez worked through her complicated emotions in the weeks that followed, she ultimately realized she could continue to pursue the goal she had set for herself in honor of her dad, who had modeled how to overcome hardships.
"His death was really a hard death, and so I was almost bitter about the hardships he had in his life," Hernandez said, noting that her perspective changed when someone mentioned the resiliency her dad had to overcome many of the hardships he faced. "It really struck a chord with me, and suddenly it was like, 'I'm doing this run. I have the extra fire to do it. This will be a run about resiliency. It will be about honoring my dad because a lot of the skillsets or characteristics I needed to even get to the start line or even dream that I could go to do something like this were really instilled in me by him.'"
Hernandez, 39, wouldn't do it alone. She was already working with a trainer to ensure she would be prepared for the overwhelming physical test, and she reached out to friends and loved ones for help during the run itself so she wouldn't have to run solo the entire time.
Hernandez, who lost her 50-year-old mother years earlier to cancer, knew the only way to cope with grief was to move through it. She also knew it was OK to ask for help.
"The only way through grief is through it," Hernandez said. "That became one of the mantras I'd repeat to myself on the trail. With grief, it's really easy sometimes for people to just skirt it or belittle the experience that they're having because they feel like it shouldn't be so hard. You're not healing if you're pushing it away or distracting yourself from it. There's so much growth opportunity to learn about yourself during the healing process."
Hernandez ran the first 30 miles alone. Afterward, she always had someone at her side — whether it was a friend who flew in from Rhode Island, running friends from back home or her husband, who completed the final leg of the race at her side.
She started her journey around 8 a.m. March 28 at Talimena State Park in Oklahoma and completed the run at about 6:15 a.m. April 1 at Pinnacle Mountain State Park in Arkansas. She would operate on fewer than four hours of sleep each night, stopping only occasionally to eat, drink, use the bathroom or shower along the way. It was one of those mind-over-matter experiences that is difficult to describe.
"About 98% of the time I was running, I really wanted to be sitting down," Hernandez said. "In a very physical way, if you sit, you're just delaying the inevitable, right? And in a mental way, I could just focus on how much I was hurting, how hard the effort was, all of those things. Or I could be curious about what was going on around me, what I was seeing, the experience I was having."
While she was pursuing a personal goal, Hernandez involved the children at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana through running challenges. The original goal for the members of the clubs was to run a combined 223 miles to match what Hernandez was running.
They blew the goal out of the water by running more than 650 miles in four weeks.
"They were so excited," Hernandez said. "They'd ask where I was when they were at the club. I was just so blown away. They were eating healthier, drinking more water. That was a huge, unexpected thing. I was excited to get them involved."