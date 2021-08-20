A Lafayette assistant district attorney charged with a felony Monday for a boating incident that left several children injured has not been put on leave by the district attorney's office or had his law license suspended by the state office that disciplines attorneys.
District Attorney Don Landry of the 15th Judicial District that includes Lafayette, Acadia and Vermilion parishes said Friday he is not disciplining Assistant District Attorney Chris Richard until his case is resolved.
Richard, 64, a resident of Carencro who has a law practice in Lafayette and is a misdemeanor prosecutor for Landry's office, was arrested by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents Monday and charged with felony hit and run, careless operation of a vessel and negligent injury. He was booked into the Pointe Coupee Parish Jail and has been released.
The LDWF allege Richard was piloting a 20-foot pontoon boat around 4:25 p.m. Aug. 8 on False River in Pointe Coupee Parish when his boat collided with three juveniles on tubes being pulled by another vessel. One of the juveniles suffered a fractured pelvis and was hospitalized in Baton Rouge.
Witnesses told agents Richard initially jumped in the water to check on the juveniles, then got back in his boat, returned to his camp and drove home to Carencro.
Charles Plattsmier, of the state Office of Disciplinary Counsel, said Friday an attorney is not automatically suspended from practice upon arrest. The "innocent until proven guilty" doctrine, he said, applies to attorneys, too.
Plattsmier confirmed Friday the office is aware of the charges against Richard but he is unable to discuss whether he is under investigation.
"As a general proposition," he said, "when the Office of Disciplinary Counsel learns that a lawyer has been arrested, particularly if it involves a felony," the office opens an investigation but is careful not to interfere with any ongoing criminal investigation.
If there is overwhelming evidence of a crime, Plattsmier said, there could be disciplinary action before the trial, but that is rate.
The burden of proof that applies to the disciplinary counsel is less than for a criminal court.
The district attorney's office must prove his case in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt, Plattsmier said. The burden of proof for the Office of Disciplinary Counsel is "clear and convincing evidence," he said.