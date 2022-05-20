The William C. Schumacher Family Foundation announced Friday its new leadership team of Erica Doerle Ray, chief executive officer, and Carlee Alm-LaBar, executive director.
“I couldn’t be more thrilled about this new chapter for the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation," says Dr. William C. “Kip” Schumacher, founder of the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation. "Our variety of passions often have us involved in numerous initiatives and projects here at home as well as across the globe, and I have the utmost confidence that this team will elevate these initiatives and ensure that we’re making as significant an impact as possible with our involvement.”
A graduate of the University of Southwestern Louisiana and Florida State University, Ray received her doctor of audiology degree from the University of Florida. She's run her own audiology private practice serving the hearing impaired across Acadiana for the past 25 years. She has also done volunteer work through Dominican Republic medical missions, Honduran water project and addiction treatment centers.
Ray joined the Schumacher Family Foundation in January 2020 as director of operations. Since then, she has led many of the initiatives supported by the foundation such as Love Our Schools projects focused on supporting the Lafayette Parish School System; Link & Learn that works to provide LPSS students equitable access to broadband; Love Our Community dedicated to providing support across Louisiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; Southwest Louisiana/Acadiana Responds focused on disaster relief and recovery; and water well initiatives in Zambia to help lift communities out of severe poverty.
“Being a part of this foundation has truly become a calling for me," Ray said. "Seeing firsthand the significant impact that can be made through the provision of resources that we so often take for granted and witnessing the collaboration and enthusiasm of individuals who simply want to help make a difference – that changes you. And it is my honor and privilege to be a part of that every day.”
Alm-LaBar graduated from Northwestern University in Illinois and holds a master’s degree in public administration from Louisiana State University. After a nearly 20-year career primarily in nonprofit and government, she became the President/CEO of United Way of Acadiana on the eve of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the work United Way of Acadiana has become known for in the areas of education, earnings and essentials, Alm-LaBar led United Way of Acadiana’s COVID-19 response assisting in efforts ranging from food relief to vaccine outreach. She has been active in community engagement both professionally and personally, serving in board positions for a number of organizations, doing all that she can to give back and ensure a bright future for this community.
“I am so grateful for the tremendous opportunities I’ve been given, working with the United Way of Acadiana team for the past few years and now the team at William C. Schumacher Family Foundation," Alm-Labar said. "What excites me most is how closely the missions of these two organizations are already aligned, and I look forward to continuing to partner on projects including Leader in Me, Teacher Awards, the Love Our Schools CAFÉ initiative, and others. It is an honor to serve our community and beyond, and I’m looking forward to continuing this work with the foundation.”