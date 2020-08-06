The Taste of EatLafayette Kick-Off and Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off, initially scheduled for August 25 at the Cajundome Convention Center, has been canceled.
“We held on as long as we could, and were working on multiple scenarios, but with the state remaining in Phase II for three more weeks, there is no possible way for us to host the event,” said Ben Berthelot, president and CEO of Lafayette Travel, in a prepared statement. “We appreciate the Lt. Governor’s ongoing support and look forward to having the event back in Lafayette next year. We encourage people to continue to EatLafayette and support our parish’s locally-owned restaurants. They need our support now more than ever.”
The annual event usually takes place in June to kick off the local dining campaign, EatLafayette.
Organizers decided to reschedule the event for August in hopes that reported coronavirus cases would slow down. As the event grew closer, the organizers agreed that it would be best to cancel the event due to limited capacity and ongoing safety concerns.
In place of the event, EatLafayette is partnering with the Lt. Governor’s office to give away two trips to a Louisiana state park.
Diners will have the opportunity to register for a two-night stay at a Louisiana state park of their choosing. One of the winners will also be treated to a shrimp boil for 10 friends from a local Lafayette restaurant, courtesy of Louisiana Seafood. The giveaway will kick-off Aug. 24, and last through the end of the campaign on Sept. 13. Diners can register by dining in or picking up a meal from an EatLafayette restaurant and scanning the trip giveaway QR code that will take them to the registration form.
For more information on the trip giveaway, visit EatLafayette.com/Events.