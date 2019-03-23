The Council for the Development of French in Louisiana wants local businesses to say “Oui!” to incorporating French into their establishments.
CODOFIL launched its Oui! initiative at the Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market Saturday in coordination with Francophonie Week celebrations. Oui! is an online database of businesses that have a French language presence, anything from French speaking staff to French signage.
“French being visible shows it’s still here and vibrant. It’s our way of trying to combat the misconception that French is dead, or French is dying in Louisiana,” said Matt Mick, communications director for CODOFIL.
Mick said many French speakers in Louisiana reverted to using the language exclusively in the home after the stigmatization of French in the 1900s, when an Americanization wave swept the country. It’s created the perception French has disappeared from Louisiana’s culture, he said.
People still speak French today, and CODOFIL wants to encourage its use in public. Identifying businesses with French elements is good for showing people new ways to use the language locally, Mick said.
Maggie Perkins, CODOFIL’s community development specialist, has spearheaded the Oui! initiative since joining the team in May. She said working with local businesses has been like a treasure hunt; many managers and owners had French speakers on staff but didn’t realize it could be a benefit in the workplace.
Perkins currently has 81 businesses listed on the online database statewide. Each business is categorized by the type of service it offers, such as a restaurant, physician or hotel, and visitors can search through the businesses in list form or using a map, she said.
Each listing includes a description of the French services available, such as whether a fluent staff member is present on certain days or if French pamphlets or menus are available, Perkins said.
On Saturday, French speakers flocked to the CODOFIL tent, chatting excitedly in French with CODOFIL staff members and volunteers about the new resource.
“Now people understand you can be a good American and speak two languages. You don’t have a language loyalty problem,” Perkins said.
In fact, speaking French or offering French services at businesses can be an economic boost, she said. Many tourists from Canada, Belgium and French-speaking Africa come to visit the region, and they appreciate being able to use their own language when visiting America.
Promoting the area’s dialect is good for the culture and can be good for business, Perkins said.
Mark Hernandez, director of the Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market, said he’s encouraging more market vendors to consider incorporating French into their customer service.
Roughly 20 percent of the market’s 150 rotating vendors speak French, Hernandez said, and two of the market’s board members are also fluent in French. The market takes pride in exposing people to the culture of the region, and the French language is part of that, he said.
Perkins said the next phase of the initiative is to push new businesses to explore the benefits of utilizing French in the workplace. Perkins will be a guest speaker at the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission’s April 10 meeting to promote the business initiative.
CODOFIL’s announcement isn’t the only French culture news happening in Acadiana this week.
Members of the Congrès Mondial Acadien, or World Congress of Acadians, are visiting Lafayette ahead of their 2019 celebration in Prince Edward Island and Southeast New Brunswick. The Congrès is an international event held every five years to celebrate Acadian communities around the world and promote the continuation of the culture.
Congrès executives met with the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission and staff from the lieutenant governor’s office to discuss the event and experience Louisiana’s Acadian heritage.