Former state Rep. Simone Champagne, a Republican, is the fourth candidate in the race for Lafayette mayor-president this fall, according to LaPolitics, a state political newsletter.
She is the third woman and the third Republican to enter the contest to replace Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, who announced in April he will not seek re-election.
Already in the race are former Lafayette Consolidated Government director Carlee Alm-LaBar, no party affiliation; attorney Josh Guillory, a Republican; and real estate businesswoman Nancy Marcotte, also a Republican.
Champagne served in the state House of Representatives for District 49, which includes parts of Iberia and Vermilion parishes, from 2008 until Dec. 31, 2014, resigning a year early to serve as Youngsville's chief administrative officer under first-term Mayor Ken Ritter. She was Iberia Parish government's chief administrative officer before running for the legislature.
A native of Jeanerette, Champagne bought a home in Youngsville in late 2013. She was elected without opposition in 2007, running as a Democrat, but switched her party affiliation to Republican in 2010.
Champagne did not return a call and email requesting comment for this story.
Qualifying for the race is Aug. 6-8. The election is Oct. 12 with a runoff, if needed, Nov. 16.
The Current is reporting a fifth candidate soon may enter the race.