The Lafayette city and parish councils on Tuesday approved adjustments to the current 2019-20 budget, enacting cuts to make up for sales tax revenue lost when businesses closed for two months due to the coronavirus.
Most of the travel expenses budgeted through Oct. 31 for council members and staff of Lafayette Consolidated Government were eliminated and dozens of vacant positions were removed from the budget. The net effect is the elimination of about $300,000 in costs, Lorrie Toups, chief financial officer, said.
"Expenses are going down and so are revenues," Toups said. "That's why you don't see millions of dollars in savings."
The budget adjustment, she said, was in the works before Mayor-President Josh Gullory announced on May 22 he was laying off 101 employees effective June 5 from the Heymann Performing Arts Center, Lafayette Science Museum, Acadiana Nature Station and three senior centers. The cuts are expected to save about $440,000 in the current fiscal year that ends Oct. 31.
Prior to Tuesday's council meetings, Guillory said at a press conference he had asked each department director except drainage, roads, fire and police to cut 20% from their budget.
Because of expenses budgeted in 2019-20 by the prior city-parish council, he said, the city of Lafayette is using $18 million of general fund savings during the current fiscal year. The city is expected to lose as much as $10 million more in revenue in part because of the coronavirus business closures ordered by the governor, Guillory said.