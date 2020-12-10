The Mayor of Estherwood, Donald “Don” Popp, Sr., died Wednesday.
Popp’s passing was announced in a Facebook post by the Estherwood Police Department on Thursday morning that called for community prayers after the village “lost a great man.”
Popp was elected to lead the Acadia Parish village in 2018 in an unopposed race. He previously served two terms as an alderman, winning seats in 2010 and 2014, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website.
Estherwood Clerk Floy Smith said Popp, who was in his late 70s, passed away at home after a battle with cancer. Despite Popp’s illness, Smith said his death was “a shock to all of us” and the villagers, especially those who worked with Popp, are mourning.
Popp was a “real gem” who loved his neighbors, his village and his employees and was genuine,kind and helpful, she said. He knew the village needed a financial and performance overhaul and was committed to making improvements; Smith said she prays his successor has the same passion.
“Mr. Don, he was dedicated to the Lord and he was a servant; A servant to the Lord, a servant to his wife, a dedicated servant to his family and a servant to his village. All he ever wanted was the best for his village,” Smith said.
The clerk said it’s the little things she’ll miss about Popp: his friendly demeanor, his care addressing his staff, conversations about his grandchildren and great grandchildren and his love of fishing.
“He always came in here whistling or had a song he would sing and he never, ever neglected to see if we were all OK,” Smith said, choking back tears.
Estherwood Police Sgt. Emily Mire, who also serves as an alderwoman, praised Popp’s leadership of the village and his drive to move the village forward, noting his hard work to score recent grants and his ongoing effort to acquire a backup generator for the village’s water plant, to keep the system operating during power outages.
Popp worked hard to right things as the town weathered a tough financial period, she said.
The alderwoman said the late mayor was generous with his knowledge and always had an open door policy, whether at the office or his home, and the two would often sit down and talk over village issues, brainstorm ways to grow and explore how to improve as civic leaders.
“I’ve experienced a lot with him. I’ve learned a lot with him. He was the kind of person I could go in and talk with him at any time. He was always willing to listen. He taught me a lot,” Mire said.
Beyond his work as mayor, Popp also served as the pastor of Believer’s Baptist Fellowship Church in Estherwood and would regularly record and share religious sermons online.
Mire said her sit down conversations with Popp extended to faith and living as a Christian, and she appreciated his spiritual guidance. He had integrity and good character, and was the kind of person who lived as he preached, she said.
“He proved his talk. He didn’t talk the talk and not walk the walk. He walked it. That means a lot to me in a person,” Mire said.