The quest for a new parish jail took a step forward Wednesday when the Lafayette Parish Council appropriated $750,000 to purchase land.
In August, despite objections from some North Lafayette residents, the council gave Mayor-President Josh Guillory authority to acquire property in the 1800 block of West Willow Street for a new parish jail.
On Wednesday, the council agreed to amend the 2021-22 operating and capital budget to increase the use of the courthouse complex fund's prior year fund balance by $750,000 to buy the land near the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office annex on Willow Street.
There have been discussions for years about building a new parish jail. The five-story Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on Lafayette Street in downtown was built in 1984 and has been overcrowded and in need of repairs for years.
Since January 2020, about $3 million has been authorized for repairs at the jail for plumbing and a new elevator. Some parts of the jail are structurally unsound and cannot be used to house prisoners.
The parish is required by state law to provide a parish jail, which is run by the sheriff's office. A tax approved when the jail was only two floors has proven inadequate to operate the LPCC. Parish officials have been using money from a parish courthouse complex tax to supplement the jail, depriving the courthouse of needed expansion and upgrades.
Officials have suggested asking voters to approve a new temporary parishwide sales tax to generate money to build the new jail. The tax would have a sunset clause, meaning after a certain time, it will no longer be collected. A similar tax was used to generate some funding to build a new terminal at Lafayette Regional Airport.