Patrick Crawford has a unique perspective on what many describe as chaos surrounding the Ragin’ Cajun athletic complex at Congress Street and Bertrand Drive over Mardi Gras.

And he doesn’t take lightly issuing warnings and advice on this weekend's best practices to Cajuns baseball and basketball fans headed to Russo Park and Mardi Gras revelers flocking to the adjacent Cajun Field.

Crawford first arrived in Lafayette just after a previous collision of Mardi Gras and Cajuns athletics. He was beginning his current position as University of Louisiana at Lafayette's started his position as assistant director of athletics for communications and digital strategy.

He hadn't expected what was left behind in the parking lot between the baseball field and Congress Street.

“My first thought was, ‘Man, these people take their baseball seriously around here,’ ” Crawford said laughing. “I asked (the UL administration), ‘What in the world happened?’ It looked like a bomb went off.”

No, it was simply the aftermath of two of this area’s biggest traditions colliding — Le Festival de Mardi Gras a Lafayette and UL baseball games on Tigue Moore Field.

Expect the chaos to be no different this year.

While UL women’s basketball will visit the Carolinas over the weekend and softball will be freezing in Oklahoma, the Cajuns men’s teams are scheduled to compete in town over the weekend.

Baseball will be entertaining Maryland in a three-game series — 6:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and then 1 p.m. Sunday.

The men’s basketball team, meanwhile, will be finishing up its Sun Belt home schedule at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Cajundome.

The parking and travel issues are expected to be more complicated for baseball fans, according to Crawford. About half of the normal baseball parking availability will be taken by the Mardi Gras carnival.

Fans can still enter through gates 2 and 4, but Crawford advises to allow more time than normal to get in and out of the complex.

If parking runs out in the baseball area, fans are reminded they can park all the way into the normal basketball parking area closer to Gate 5 adjacent to the Cajundome.

Basketball fans may want to enter through Gate 4 to avoid any conflicts with parade traffic that could interfere with Gate 5 flow.

“We’re just encouraging fans to adjust your normal schedules,” Crawford said. “It’s just going to be a little bit more of a hassle than it normally is.”

Getting to the ball park will also be more complicated. Lafayette Consolidated Government announced Wednesday that the barricades on the roads that restrict traffic flow will be placed again beginning at 5 a.m. at the following intersections: Bertrand and Reinhardt Drive, Johnston Street and South College Road in front of Twins, South College Road at Johnston Street on the side of Exxon and at Johnston Street at Cajundome Boulevard.

UL athletic weekend schedule

Baseball vs. Maryland - Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Baseball vs. Maryland - Saturday, 2 p.m.

Baseball vs. Maryland - Sunday, 1 p.m.

Basketball vs. App. State - Saturday, 1:30 p.m.