Fred Prejean died peacefully in his sleep Thursday after a sometimes tumultuous but ever dedicated life of public service. He was 75.
The Lafayette native was most publicly identified in recent years with the Move the Mindset movement, which he started and led since 2016, which successfully cleared downtown Lafayette of the statue of Alfred Mouton, a Confederate general killed at the Battle of Mansfield.
The statue, erected about 100 years ago in front of the former City Hall, had been a longstanding source of contention between the United Daughters of the Confederacy and statue opponents who said they believed the statue represented Jim Crow-era oppression of Black citizens. The statue was taken down in summer 2021 after years of public protests and has been moved to East Louisiana.
Prejean’s long public service and community organizing was honored when he was awarded the Civic Cup in 2020. In addition to his work with MTM, he was honored for his work with local cooperatives and for recognition of victims of lynchings in Lafayette Parish. In addition to the Civic Cup, one of Lafayette’s most prized awards, he was honored in recent years by the Equal Justice Initiative and the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Move the Mindset has been working with the Equal Justice Initiative to place markers in appropriate places to remember those who died by lynching between the end of Reconstruction in 1877 and 1950.
Prejean’s activism stretched back almost 60 years, when, at 17, he accompanied a local priest and another friend to Washington, D.C. for March on Washington. Prior to that, he said, he was a typical teen who attended Catholic schools at St. Paul’s and Holy Rosary Institute in Lafayette, where he played sports. The trip was life changing, he said.
“For a person from Lafayette to go to D.C. was mind blowing,” he said. “People slept on mattresses in the church school (in Washington). They went to the rally the next morning.”
There, Prejean said, he saw Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks and John Lewis along with 250,000 other participants.
“I saw them all live. I can still remember Joan Baez singing. It changed my life,” he said.
Prejean’s history with the Mouton statue dated back to his childhood, when he passed the statue in the company of his mother, Edolia Prejean, who was tight-lipped when he asked about who the statue honored. He said he believed she was intimidated by what the statue represented.
His mother was a child herself when the statue was erected 100 years ago. She was born in 1915, the year when D.W. Griffith released the silent movie “Birth of a Nation,” which lionized the Ku Klux Klan — and only 7 when the statue was erected to great local fanfare in 1922. The statue was a nod to the legacy of a Confederate hero from Opelousas who was slain in action at the Battle of Mansfield in 1864.
Prejean said that monument was unveiled in an era of harsh segregation in Lafayette; he said it was dedicated a year before a Lafayette city ordinance dictated that Black people could live only north of the railroad tracks downtown. That marked the establishment of North Lafayette as a segregated black neighborhood.
Prejean has spent much of his life pushing back against segregation and racial animus in his native city, which he experienced all of his life, even while he served six years in the Marine Reserves and studied accounting at Southern University. At Southern, he led a student protest movement in the early 1970s. In an issued statement, MTM said Prejean Jim Crow experienced violence first-hand when he was jailed for leading a boycott of classes that culminated in two students losing their lives at the hands of law enforcement.
Projects that he led or in which he participated included establishing a holding company to provide low-income loans to the poor and establishing a subsidiary for a bakery. He also became involved with poor farmers in Sunset, where sweet potatoes were a main crop. He said farmers had to bring their produce to a market broker who treated Black farmers unfairly. So he helped farmers establish their own marketing operation, trucking sweet potatoes up North for sale.
Prejean said in 2020 that many young people — generations X, Y and millennials — have no ideas about segregation, although their public activism in 2020 and since showed they are “perceptive about a lack of justice.”
He said then he was getting ready to let the next generations take over the causes he’s championed.
“I tell young people, the baton is handed over to you.”
Arrangements were incomplete Friday at Kinchen Funeral Home.