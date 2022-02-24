Vice President Kamala Harris has postponed her trip to Louisiana amid the escalation of the Ukraine crisis and Russian invasion of the region, the White House said Thursday.
Harris and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo planned to visit Sunset on Friday to highlight the Biden administration’s investments in high-speed internet. The White House said the trip will be rescheduled.
Harris and Raimondo would have visited an area where poor broadband access has meant lost jobs and residents in Acadiana. The visit was scheduled nearly three months after President Joe Biden signed into law a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. Of that, $65 billion has been allocated to expand internet access and broadband to low-income communities across the country, including in Louisiana.
"The Vice President has delayed her trip to Louisiana, which is a wise and understandable decision given the state of affairs with Ukraine," said Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a tweet.
Harris was scheduled to meet Edwards and local officials, including St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard, a Democrat who leads one of the three parishes involved in a $29 million grant to improve fiber in rural Louisiana.