When 36-year-old Lafayette resident Jacob Jardines hurt his back moving a freezer in preparation for hurricane season, he and his wife, Noeyshla Lopez, 30, of Lafayette, had to figure out another way to make money. Then they came up with the idea to sell artisanal ice pops or paletas.
“Fue una idea que Dios nos dio.”
It was an idea God gave us, Lopez said.
Jardines initially came up with the idea to do raspadas, which are similar to sno-balls. He figured they were already available at the farmers market and decided to make paletas instead.
“Desde que comenzamos las paletas quisimos hacer algo diferente, algo que no todo el mundo ofrece.”
Since starting the paletas, we wanted to do something different, something that not everyone offers, Lopez said.
Jardines, who is originally from Veracruz, Mexico, came to the United States in 2005. Lopez, who is originally from Juana Díaz, Puerto Rico, came to the states 15 years ago. They now have a family of six along with their dog, Buddy Jack. They alternate days when they work so someone can be at home with the younger kids.
On a Saturday morning, family members Elan Jardines, 17, and Angelica Burgos Martinez, 16, manned the stand at the Lafayette Farmers Market.
People approached the booth and bought paletas amid the summer heat. Elan offered a customer condensed milk, one of their free topping options. Elan is the daughter of owners Jardines and Lopez. Burgos is the sister of Lopez; she started helping out a month ago.
They found Lafayette to be an accepting place, both Lafayette and the Lafayette Farmers and Artisan Market have embraced them.
Customers often ask them to do certain flavors. In the past they have had horchata, and hope to bring it back. Customers also seem to like the tamarindo and coconut.
“Ellos han estado muy abiertos para probar nuestras paletas.”
They have been very open to trying our paletas, Lopez said. They have loved the gansito — a snack treat with jelly, cream and chocolate — and mangoneada paletas— made from mangoes and chili powder, a summer treat of sweet & spicy flavors.
“Se han atrevido y le han gustado. Y han regresado.”
They have tried [the paletas], have enjoyed [the flavors] and have returned, Lopez said.
One of their first flavors was strawberry cheesecake, a flavor that remains popular with customers. Their paletas are made without any artificial dyes, using fruits and other natural ingredients unlike most Mexican paletas, which use artificial dyes. However, they take inspiration from paletas found in Mexico with flavors like chamoy, a popular condiment that adds a sweet/tangy flavor.
The flavors they have now are: strawberry cheesecake, watermelon chamoy, cookies and milk, choco bananas (a frozen banana covered in chocolate), gansito, fresas con crema (strawberries and cream), cucumber lime, pineapple and mangoneada. They also have a special flavor Snoopy paleta for furry friends.
“Estamos poco a poco introduciendo nuestra cultura, nuestros sabores a la comunidad.”
We are little by little introducing our culture, our flavors to the community, Lopez said.
Lopez and Jacob have had to explain flavors to customers who are unfamiliar with flavors such as chamoy and mangoneada. They see red and think it’s spicy, Jacob said. As the Latino community in Lafayette continues to grow, they get more and more customers who recognize these flavors.
“Y algo muy importante es que mucha gente cuando vieron por ejemplo las de la mangoneada, ellos se recordó cuando estaban en su país.”
And something very important is many people when they see, for example, the mangoneada paletas, they remember their country, Jardines said.
How they started
The couple started out using a small freezer they painted with vinyl.
After Jardines got hurt he could no longer work as a handyman. This was during 2020 when many businesses were closed.
“Eso afectó mucho en mi vida diaria, en mi trabajo, porque ya no puedo hacer trabajos pesados y fue cuando la temporada de covid estuvo muy fuerte.”
This greatly affected my daily life, my work, because I could not do labor heavy jobs and this was a period where covid was very strong, Jacob said.
“Y fue cuando decimos tenemos que hacer algo, tenemos que ver qué hacemos, que vendemos o ver cómo hacemos para pagar la casa de bill y todo eso.”
This is when we decided we needed to do something, we needed to sell or find a way to pay the house bill and everything, he said.
Jardines initially came up with the idea to do raspadas. They were already available at the farmers market, so he settled on paletas.
It took them about a month to get accepted at the Lafayette Farmers market but they waited to start selling until the summer. The family finally started selling in June 2021.
They recently celebrated their one year anniversary. In addition to their anniversary, they have expanded from a small freezer to four freezers and two more for exhibitions. They also started selling their paletas at Delicia’s Snack Shop after the owner reached out to them.
“Nosotros queremos servir de inspiración a que otras familias se levanten a perseguir sus sueños.”
We want to serve as inspiration for other families to pick themselves up and follow their dreams, Lopez said.
“De que si Dios le ha dado una idea, que sigan adelante, que se atrevan.”
If god gives them an idea, to keep going forward and try it, she said.