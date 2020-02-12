The Lafayette City-Parish Civil Service Board agreed Wednesday to start the process needed to eliminate severance payments to about 1,300 employees in the municipal civil service system.
Accrued unused sick and vacation leave would not be affected by the rule change.
Board Attorney George Armbruster III told the board he found an appeals court decision out of Jefferson Parish plus several state attorney general opinions indicating that providing unearned severance pay violates a section of the Louisiana Constitution. The constitution prohibits the donation of public funds.
He recommended the board start the process to eliminate a section of the city-parish civil service rules that provides 80 hours of severance pay to classified employees.
"We don’t want to have a rule on the books that is unconstitutional," Civil Service Director Adam Marcantel said. The board has fairly wide latitude under the home rule charter to make rules, he added, but not in this instance.
The board has to wait at least 30 days to hold another meeting and hold a public hearing on the matter, Marcantel said, before voting to eliminate the rule. Based on feedback from the civil service board Wednesday, Marcantel said he'll schedule a meeting as soon as possible after 30 days have passed.
Even though the rule hasn't yet been eliminated, Rick Zeno, human resources director for Lafayette Consolidated Government, said administrators already placed a hold on severance pay for four employees in the process of retiring and advised them of the hold.
Over the past 10 years, more than $900,000 in unearned severance pay was given to some 470 retiring Lafayette Consolidated Government employees.
The Louisiana Constitution adopted in 1974 prohibits government agencies from donating "funds, credit, property or things of value."
At-will employees have been paid 160 hours of severance, which also is a violation of the constitution. The civil service board has no authority over those employees, but administrators said they won't distribute severance pay to unclassified employees anymore.
The issue came to light Jan. 28 when The Acadiana Advocate was first to report that in the final days of Mayor-President Joel Robideaux's administration he granted 160 hours or 20 days of severance pay totaling more than $33,000 to four at-will employees not retained by Josh Guillory, who was sworn in as mayor-president Jan. 6.