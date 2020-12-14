The City of Scott announced Monday that its 2021 Mardi Gras parade has been canceled because of public health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The city says the decision was made with support of the Scott Business Association and police and fire departments.
"We remain vigilant and focused on keeping our community safe, most importantly our citizens, our parade goers, our public safety personnel, and our volunteers," said Mayor Jan-Scott Richard. "It is a difficult decision, yet we remain focused on representing the whole not the part."