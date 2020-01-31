Planning and design of the controversial Interstate 49 Lafayette Connector project is about to move into a new phase.
After nearly two years without public meetings, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced in a prepared statement Friday morning the Community Working Group and Technical Advisory Committee will be combined into a single Advisory Group to allow for input into design features and to help create design guidelines for the Connector.
"Over the next several months, the I-49 Lafayette Connector Advisory Group will conduct a rigorous monthly workshop-based process to keep moving the project ahead with all appropriate parties involved,” DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson said in the news release. “We’re looking forward to regrouping as a team to see the I-49 Lafayette Connector through to a final development plan.”
During the next month, key stakeholder groups will be contacted to confirm representation on the Advisory Group. The public is directed to https://lafayetteconnector.com/ for updates on the project. Neighborhood meetings and public workshops will be scheduled.
The I-49 Lafayette Connector is a proposed six-lane, mostly elevated section of highway through Lafayette that roughly follows Evangeline Thruway from the terminus of I-49 to Lafayette Regional Airport. The cost is estimated at $800 million to $1 billion.
In March of 2017, the I-49 Lafayette Connector Executive Committee, which included Wilson and former Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, voted to advance a single proposal, an elevated highway, for further development and design. The decision came after the Community Working Group recommended the Executive Committee advance two plans for additional study, one for an elevated interstate and another for a semi-depressed, partially covered freeway. Wilson, at the time, said it would cost too much to study two plans.
The I-49 Connector has been debated for decades. It lay dormant for years following a 2003 Record of Decision by the federal government cleared the Connector for federal funding. When the project was resurrected in 2015, residents and some community leaders objected to the previously approved plan that called for two exits into downtown Lafayette. The process was reset and new designs were debated before the Executive Committee settled on an option with no exits directly into downtown.